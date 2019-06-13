Toddler burned, flammable liquid poured on campfire

CALAIS, Maine (AP) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Maine says a 1½-year-old boy was seriously burned when a flammable liquid was poured onto a campfire.

Authorities say the boy, Wyatt Chandler, of Calais, is being treated for burns to 60% of his body at a Boston hospital.

Investigators say the boy was sitting with his mother near the campfire in their backyard Wednesday. They were planning on cooking hotdogs and to intensify the fire.

Investigators say the boy’s father started to pour a flammable liquid from a plastic bottle onto the fire. The flame traveled up the stream to the bottle and ignited it. The father dropped the container and its contents spilled on his son.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)