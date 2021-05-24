ENOSBURG, Vt. (AP) — A toddler died after being hit by a car at a campground in Enosburg, Vermont State Police said.

The motorist had stopped on the dirt road near a campsite at Brookside Campground to let a 7-year-old passenger out of her vehicle on Sunday just after 5 p.m., police said. Police said the toddler had previously been on the side of the road but walked in front the car before it began moving again. The driver could not see the child, police said.

People nearby performed CPR before rescue crews arrived. The child was taken to Northwestern Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

Police said the car was traveling at no more than 3 mph. The driver was not charged.

