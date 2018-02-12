(WHDH) — Misleading labels on formulas and milks may confuse parents about how healthy or effective they are.

A study published in the journal “Preventive Medicine” said drinks marked as “toddler drinks” are made up mostly of powdered milk, corn syrup and vegetable oil.

The World Health Organization said the drinks are unnecessary and unsuitable.

They added that toddlers should be drinking cow’s milk and eating a healthy diet.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)