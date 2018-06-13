MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-month-old child was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story window in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday, police said.

The toddler allegedly pushed on a screen prior to falling from the Karatzas Avenue home around 11:50 a.m.

Police do not believe the child sustained serious injuries.

The Manchester police juvenile unit is investigating the incident, which, according to police, appears accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)