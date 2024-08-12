BOSTON (WHDH) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car in Dorchester Monday morning, officials said.

The small child was struck by a rideshare driver on Stanwood Street at around 11 a.m., according to Boston police.

Dashcam video captured the moment the boy darted into the street and was hit.

“Out of nowhere, I’m looking down, I see him running and that’s all you heard was ‘boom,'” a witness said.

Those who saw the crash said the boy had cuts to his face and was bleeding from his mouth.

The driver told 7News there was nothing he could do to stop the car in time. He said he was nervous when the boy jumped out in front of his vehicle.

Police said the young boy was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

