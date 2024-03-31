WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after being bitten on the face by a pit bull on Sunday.

The child was bitten around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on East Hill Road, according to the Wellfleet police and fire departments.

The Wellfleet Fire Department took the victim to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Barnstable so that they could be flown to a hospital in Boston to receive treatment for their injuries.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation by Wellfleet police.

