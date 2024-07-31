REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler was rushed to a Boston hospital after falling from a third-floor balcony in Revere Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Revere police said the child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries after falling onto the ground below the multi-family home.

It appears part of the balcony’s railing may have given way.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted crime scene tape around the building and multiple police officers on the street.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Revere Police Department were investigating the incident, as of 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

