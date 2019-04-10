(WHDH) — A dad learned the hard way not to leave his iPad out with his toddler around.

Evan Osnos took to Twitter last weekend after his 3-year-old son locked him out of his tablet for more than 25 million minutes.

“Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock,” he tweeted with a picture of the locked device.

About four hours later, Osnos let his followers know that he was able to get the iPad into an update mode, allowing the tablet to restore.

