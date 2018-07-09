Toddler reunites with family after getting out alone in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a toddler who somehow made his way out of a New York City home and wandered the streets in the middle of the night has been reunited safely with his family.

Police had been alerted around 2 a.m. Sunday that an unattended child was spotted in the Bronx, near the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Officers then found the nearly 2-year-old boy wearing a T-shirt and a diaper. The toddler didn’t seem injured but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

A relative had been caring for the boy. Once a parent learned he was missing and called authorities, the family was reunited.

No criminal charges are expected.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)