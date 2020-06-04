WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after falling from a second-story window of a Worcester home on Wednesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to Illinois Street just before 10 p.m. learned that a 3-year-old girl had pushed out the air conditioner from the second-floor window before falling out and landing on the pavement, according to Worcester police.

The mother had already driven the child to the hospital before officers arrived.

Her current condition has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)