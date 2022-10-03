A community of people are mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy after he was shot and killed during an argument between drivers.

Police say they are working to find the driver who shot at a woman and her three children, including Matteo Zastro. Zastro had been shot in the head as the mother tried to drive away from the dispute, police said.

Police say the mother kept driving, eventually getting her son to the hospital where he passed away just hours later.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes said that the mother is in the midst of grieving, crying and clutching two dinosaur toys that were favorites of Matteo’s.

Holmes is critical of the “baby-killer” who shot at the family.

“There was no tint on that window,” he said. “You’re seeing those children inside of that car and you still discharged that weapon.”

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless act of violence that took this child’s life,” Police commander Bryan Spreyne said.

One anti-violence group returned to the scene to offer support.

“We out here trying to combat this violence,” Calvin Brown of Communities Partnering 4 Peace said. “Trying to help people, get the neighborhoods back.”

Commander Spreyne said the department “will not rest until those responsible for this senseless and cowardly act of violence are brought to justice.”

