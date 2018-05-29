Toddler snags massive trout with Spider-Man fishing rod

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local toddler wielding a mini Spider-Man fishing road recently snagged a massive rainbow trout in Jamaica Pond.

In late April, Gov. Charlie Baker helped stock the pond with 1,000 trout for the summer season.

The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game shared a photo of the 3-year-old boy standing next to his impressive catch.

The fish in the pond came from several hatcheries across the Commonwealth.

For trout stocking updates, click here.

