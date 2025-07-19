LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool in Lawrence on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a child who had fallen into a pool on Berkeley Street around 9 p.m. immediately rendered aid to the child, who was taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Lawrence police.

The child was later reported to have stabilized.

No additional information was immediately available.

