Toddler who contracted Meningococcal disease heading home from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A toddler who contracted Meningococcal disease last month is expected to head home Tuesday.

Lucas Cook spent nearly a month at Boston Children’s Hospital before being moved to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown to recover from the infectious disease which caused his brain and spinal cord to swell and a rash to form all over his body.

He was one of two young children diagnosed with the rare disease, prompting a citywide health alert.

Both cases have been associated with Horizons for Homeless Children daycare centers specializing in serving children who have experienced homelessness. It is unclear if the two cases are connected.

