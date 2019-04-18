Toddler with heart condition sworn in as honorary police officer, surprised with puppy

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The Nashua Police Department welcomed its newest and youngest officer to the force on Wednesday — a 3-year-old boy who is battling congenital heart disease.

Mikey Grover has been in and out of the hospital battling the disease since he was born. His hard-fought battle has earned him a place as an honorary Nashua, New Hampshire, police officer.

Mikey raised his right hand and agreed to uphold his duties as an honorary officer before he was surprised with an 8-week-old puppy as his family looked on, as well as members of The Heart Warrior Foundation.

He was also treated to a K9 demonstration by Officer Joshua Trefry and Scooby Doo.

The Adamson and Difava families, founders of the @HeartwarriorMA foundation with the Grover family enjoyed the newest member of the Grover Family. Mikey was also treated to a K9 demonstration by Officer Trefry and Scooby Doo. pic.twitter.com/YlEjQf3THj — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) April 18, 2019

The Grover family hopes that Mikey’s journey will help spread awareness about the disease.

“There is no cure, there is only fixes,” his father told 7News after Mikey was sworn in as an honorary officer in North Attleborough in February. “We pray by raising awareness for CHD, we can increase funding which in turn will help find a cure.”

In a very special ceremony today Chief Lavoie swore in 4 year old Mikey Grover as an honorary officer. Mikey was then presented with an 8 week old puppy by the @HeartwarriorMA foundation as a recipient of their Healing With Happiness program. pic.twitter.com/oWXlebxKNM — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) April 18, 2019

The Heart Warrior Foundation says its goals are to raise awareness of and assist advancements in the care of congenital heart disease through charitable events.

