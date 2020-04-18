Toilet paper on the menu: Local restaurants selling grocery and home supplies

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville restaurant is creating “food packs” of goods they can no longer prepare for meals as an alternative to grocery store shopping, and as a way to stay in business.

“Stores have lines and products are out of stock,” said Lynn MacDonald of Earl’s Kitchen and Bar in Assembly Row. “We have an awesome supply chain with really really great high-quality fresh ingredients, and we want to give back to the community.”

The restaurant is selling four packages of goods — produce, protein, pantry and dairy — available for curbside pickup, along with beer and wine. And they’re also selling other supplies that a shuttered restaurant can’t use, with hand soap and toilet paper now on the “menu,” MacDonald said.

“Every single restaurant has been hit super hard during this pandemic,” MacDonald said. “What we’d like to do is increase our grocery sales so we can start bringing back our hourly employees.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)