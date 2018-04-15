Tom Brady and family share photos from vacation in Qatar

(WHDH) — Tom Brady shared photos on Instagram from his family vacation in Qatar.

Brady went to visit military troops in Qatar and said he wanted to show his gratitude for their service.

He also posted a picture of his family with a camel.

Loving Life! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 15, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

He and wife Gisele Bündchen then rode the camels. She captioned the post, “What a special day! Thank you sweet 🐫 for the quick ride. ❤”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)