Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski back at practice today

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were both back at practice today.

Both of the Patriots stars missed practice yesterday. Brady was dealing with an Achilles issue and Gronk was battling an illness.

7News was told that both players were back at practice but had limited participation today.

The Patriots play home on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)