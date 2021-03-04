Tom Brady announces new giveaway in support of Best Buddies

(WHDH) — The GOAT is looking for some new receivers!

Tom Brady announced a new giveaway to benefit Best Buddies on Thursday.

“We’ll throw the ball around, I’ll probably yell at you if you drop some, then well grab lunch and Ill even bring some rings for you to try on,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

Brady is a proud partner of the Best Buddies program which works to empower people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The winner of the sweepstakes and a friend will fly down to Florida to meet Brady for a special closed practice and lunch.

