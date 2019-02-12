Tom Brady ‘being led through life by a witch,’ news host claims

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As he had his playoff beard shaved for charity last week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joked that some of his wife’s unorthodox and superstitious methods have contributed to the success that he’s had on the football field.

“You know I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years,” Brady said last week while at the Gillette World Headquarters. “She’s so about the power of intention and believing things that are really going to happen.”

The 41-year-old explained that Gisele Bundchen makes a “little altar” with photos of his children before each game and “wills it so much.” But that’s not all Bundchen does for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes,” Brady said in a joking manner. “I stopped questioning her a long time ago.”

Brady’s comments caught the attention of TruNews host Rick Wiles, who believes Brady’s soul is forever doomed because Bundchen is a witch.

WEEI’s Mut & Callahan played Wiles’ wild witchcraft claims on their show Tuesday morning.

“It’s obvious Tom Brady has no spiritual discernment at all. It’s obvious that he’s spiritually lost. He’s being led through life by a witch. He thinks it’s cute,” Wiles said. “He thinks it works because he keeps winning.”

Wiles went on to say that Brady is “spiritually lost” because of his intimate relationship with Bundchen.

Brady led the Patriots to their sixth championship over the Los Angels Rams in Super Bowl LIII earlier this month.

He intends on returning for another season in 2019.

To listen to more of Wiles, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)