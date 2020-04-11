Tom Brady, Ben Affleck participate in celebrity poker game for Feeding America

An online celebrity poker game is underway to raise money for Feeding America.

Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon are some of the celebs participating in the special tournament to benefit the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

More than $1 million was already raised before the poker game began on Saturday morning on the live streaming platform Twitch.

The tournament is meant to help those who are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Join me, @BenAffleck & lots of other familiar faces for a special online poker tournament benefiting @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. You can watch and interact live using Twitch today at 11am PT at https://t.co/tEpXh8vW24 — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 11, 2020

Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America. pic.twitter.com/im3cuWYsCD — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 10, 2020

