Tom Brady, Ben Affleck participate in celebrity poker game for Feeding America

An online celebrity poker game is underway to raise money for Feeding America.
Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon are some of the celebs participating in the special tournament to benefit the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.
More than $1 million was already raised before the poker game began on Saturday morning on the live streaming platform Twitch.
The tournament is meant to help those who are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
