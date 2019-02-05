Tom Brady celebrates alongside adorable children at Super Bowl parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady, with his family alongside him, rode on a duck boat with one of the team’s six Super Bowl trophies in hand, as the New England Patriots celebrated their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday with about a million fans that lined the streets of Boston for a championship parade.

A shirtless David Andrews and Rob Gronkowski downing a $500 bottle of wine may have sent fans into a frenzy but it was Brady and his adorable children that stole the show.

The 41-year-old quarterback’s 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, and his 9-year-old son, Benjamin, looked on with happiness as their father proudly hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in front of the raucous crowd. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, did not attend the event.

Prior to the parade, Brady told WEEI that winning Super Bowls and touring the city on duck boats are things that never gets old.

“I feel like we did and I feel like our fans have enjoyed this one as much as any,” he said while talking with Mut & Callahan. “This is one in many ways that people never expected. I said earlier in the playoffs that nobody expected this. I think that is what makes it so sweet.”

Brady said he was thrilled to have his children witness the joyous spectacle because of how hard he fought with his teammates to win a sixth championship.

“You play for each other. They get to celebrate it with their families. We talked a long time about writing the final chapter. This team is going to get remembered now in the history books,” Brady said.

After uncharacteristically dropping a pair of games in the final month of the regular season, New England flipped the proverbial “switch” and ousted the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs before holding the Rams to just a single field goal on Sunday.

Brady intends on returning next season to make a run at a seventh ring.

