Tom Brady challenges graduating class to be the best they can be in virtual ceremony

Tom Brady was invited to be the guest speaker for the 2020 graduating class at a school in Connecticut.

The former New England Patriots quarterback addressed graduates of the Forman School over the weekend during a virtual commencement ceremony where he encouraged them to work hard and follow their dreams.

“You guys have a lot of life ahead, you have a lot of great things to achieve as individuals,” Brady said.

“But also as you move forward you’re going to be parts of teams, families, communities, and I want to challenge you guys to be the very best that you can be.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)