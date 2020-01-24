Tom Brady congratulates Eli Manning on his retirement

Four-time winning Super Bowl quarterback and New England favorite Tom Brady is wishing one of his rivals a happy retirement.

The GOAT took to Twitter this morning to comment on the announcement from New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s announcement that he was retiring.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls,” Brady said in the Tweet.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Manning announced his retirement on Friday at a packed news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and two Lombardi trophies.

The 39-year-old has been with the NFL for 16 seasons and won two Super Bowls – both of them against the New England Patriots.

This comes as Brady’s fate with the Patriots is up in the air with rumors circulating around whether he will retire with the team.

