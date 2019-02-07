Tom Brady dodges question about White House visit

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t saying whether he’ll join his teammates on a celebratory trip to the White House.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was asked about whether he planned to make the trip during a charity event in Boston on Thursday.

In response, Brady smiled, looked to the crowd and said, “Next question.”

Brady made headlines in 2017 when he didn’t join his teammates on the White House visit because he was on a family vacation.

The official date for the team’s White House trip has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)