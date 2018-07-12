Tom Brady, family enjoying tropical vacation

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his family are enjoying their tropical getaway, according to recent posts the Brady bunch has made on social media.

Brady, his kids, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are vacationing before the quarterback gets back to business in Foxboro.

Brady shared photos featuring the family dog, his daughter, Vivian, enjoying some horseback riding, and videos of the quarterback getting in touch with nature.

Bundchen, meanwhile, shared photos of herself enjoying some zen time with her yoga teacher.

