Tom Brady files 2 new trademark applications after joining Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WHDH) — Tom Brady is reportedly angling to build upon his highly successful TB12 brand.
The six-time Super Bowl champion has filed for two new trademark applications, just a few weeks after departing New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell.
Brady’s new trademark applications include “TOMPA BAY” and “TAMPA BRADY.”
The 42-year-old quarterback intends to use the phrases on clothing and other merchandise, Rovell reported.
Josh Gerben, the founder of a trademark law firm based in Washington D.C., reported that the filings were made on April 6.
