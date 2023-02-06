(CNN) — Tom Brady says he will start his broadcasting career in the “fall of 2024” as he reiterated Monday his NFL playing career is over.

Colin Cowherd, host of FS1’s “The Herd,” asked Brady if there was a “1% chance” he would be talked back into returning to the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion replied, “I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years and I am super proud of what’s been accomplished.

“I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet and I felt like I have given a lot, I have gained a lot, I have learned a lot and life is about exciting things too.

“I think when one thing closes, like football has for me for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what’s ahead. There are new chapters and there are new exciting things and there’s new growth, new opportunities and I am really excited for what’s ahead.

“I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions like that, but it is certainly the right time.”

Brady also revealed he would begin his broadcast career as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports later than most anticipated.

“Decompression is important. You are on this kind of really crazy treadmill slash hamster wheel for a long time,” the 45-year-old said Monday.

“I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up to put their max effort into their life and their career.

“I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. (I was) talking last week with the people at Fox Sports, the leadership there are allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024.

“I think when people bet on me, one thing about my career, whether I was drafted by the Patriots or signing with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down.

“I think my biggest motivator was that. Even in the future, I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time.”

As Brady continued speaking, he again sounded like someone who has put his playing days behind him.

“I had an amazing football journey and now it is time to be great at other things.”

