Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen celebrate 9-year anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating their 9-year wedding anniversary today.
Tom and Gisele both posted wedding photos on Instagram. Tom wrote, “Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!”
Gisele wrote via Instagram, “What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito!”
