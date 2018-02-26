Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen celebrate 9-year anniversary

What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘 Que aventura tem sido esses últimos 9 anos. Amo aprender e crescer contigo. Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:47am PST