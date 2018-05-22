Do you want to live like Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen? Their New York City condo is back on the market.

The price for the luxurious space has gone down to nearly $14 million, compared to $17 million when listed in 2016.

The condo is about 3,310 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 full baths and one partial bath.

City views can be seen through the many windows wrapped around the building.

It is located at 23 East 22nd Street in NYC.

