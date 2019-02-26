Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen share love messages on 10th wedding anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen swapped love notes for each other on social media Tuesday as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

“I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Brady said in a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed!”

Brady, 41, went on to say that their journey has not been the easiest but that all of the challenges and obstacles have made their love grow deeper.

Bündchen shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, explaining that she could not believe she has already spent 10 years of marriage with Brady.

“There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family,” she wrote. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special.”

