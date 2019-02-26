Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen share love messages on 10th wedding anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen swapped love notes for each other on social media Tuesday as the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
“I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Brady said in a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed!”
Brady, 41, went on to say that their journey has not been the easiest but that all of the challenges and obstacles have made their love grow deeper.
Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! 🌟❤️😍 #bosslady
Bündchen shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, explaining that she could not believe she has already spent 10 years of marriage with Brady.
“There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family,” she wrote. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special.”
I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤ Não acredito que já faz 10 anos desde que nós escolhemos andar juntos nesta vida … e que incríveis 10 anos nós tivemos! Não há nada nesse mundo que eu ame mais que você e nossa família. Obrigada por estar nessa jornada comigo e por se dedicar para torná-la tão especial. Que possamos continuar crescendo juntos, caminhando lado a lado, apoiando e amando um ao outro por muitos e muito anos. Te amo tanto.
