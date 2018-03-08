Tom Brady, Gov. Charlie Baker get their heads shaved for charity

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady partnered Thursday morning at an event to help raise money for cancer research.

At the annual “Saving by Shaving” event in Quincy, Baker and Brady got buzz cuts to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Quincy Mayor Tom Koch also made a special quest appearance.

Baker was sitting alongside Brady when the clippers were fired up.

“You know what’s going through my mind as I’m sitting there next to Tom Brady? There is not one person paying attention to me because Tom Brady is getting his head shaved,” Baker said.

Baker says Brady’s family might be shocked when he arrives home with a new hairdo.

“One of the things I said to him was ‘did you tell your kids’ and he said no,” Baker said.

Those in attendance say Brady’s charitable work made a lasting impression.

