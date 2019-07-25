Tom Brady greeted by loud cheers as New England Patriots kick off training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of fans at Gillette Stadium stood and cheered loudly on Thursday when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogged out onto the practice field in Foxborough for the team’s first training camp session.

The team kicked off their Super Bowl championship defense with a practice at 9:15 a.m. that was open to the public.

Brady, who’s now in his 20th season with the Patriots, has already earned the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history.

He’ll look to capture a seventh ring this season without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this past offseason.

Julian Edelman will reportedly miss at least three weeks of camp with a thumb injury.

The Patriots will hold a Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday.

The team’s official training camp schedule moving forward is as follows:

July 25: 8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.)

8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.) July 26: 8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.)

8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.) July 27: 8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.)

8 AM Gates Open; Practice begins at 9:15 AM* (approx.) July 28 : Practice (Time TBA)

: Practice (Time TBA) July 29 : Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 4:30 PM; Closed Practice for Season Ticket Members and Foxborough Residents 7:00 PM* (approx.)

: Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 4:30 PM; Closed Practice for Season Ticket Members and Foxborough Residents 7:00 PM* (approx.) July 30 : No Practice

: No Practice July 31 : Practice (Time TBA)

: Practice (Time TBA) August 1: Practice (Time TBA)

