(WHDH) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady passed along some great news to a young cancer survivor.

Ten-year-old Noah Reeb got the surprise of a lifetime when TB12 gifted him with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Noah got his first video message from Brady early last year after he was diagnosed.

“As Noah went through the process of more surgeries, chemo, radiation, he would go back to that video as a pick me up,” said Noah’s dad James Reeb.

Once he got through his treatment in October, Noah’s parents took him to a game where he grabbed the attention of the Buccaneers star with a sign about his brave battle. The sign read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

Brady went over to Reeb and gave the young boy his hat and a handshake.

“That was really sweet. Yeah, obviously tough kid man. It puts a lot in perspective,” said Brady. “We’re doing a lot on the field but in the end, it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people go through.”

That moment meant so much to the Reebs and Brady too.

“You’ve inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also,” Brady told Noah. “I worked with the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super bBowl tickets this year in LA! We certainly hope to be there but I know you’re going to be there. It’s going to be really cool for all of us.”

The Buccaneers won their wildcard game against the Philidelphia Eagles over the weekend.

They must win their next two playoff games to make it to the big show.

