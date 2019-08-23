‘Tom Brady is so pretty’: Marblehead teen professes love for Pats QB after getting wisdom teeth removed

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead teenager didn’t let a trip to the dentist numb her feelings for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Gabby Kenney recently professed her love for the star NFL player shortly after getting two wisdom teeth removed.

“Tom Brady is so pretty and he doesn’t love me. Why?” the 17-year-old recorded herself asking her mom, Rosaleen.

Rosaleen says the funny adventure began way before they got in the car to head home.

“It started in the dentist chair. She was really, really upset and I was just really confused as to what was happening,” Rosaleen recalled.

She tried her best to keep her daughter calm but Gabby repeatedly asked through tears for Brady to see her.

“Daddy is gonna call Tom Brady and she asked, ‘Is he gonna come?’ And I said, ‘Maybe he’s in New York’ and it just went on and on,” Rosaleen said.

It wasn’t just Brady that Gabby wanted to see.

“I love him and I love Gronk but he left us mommy,” Gabby recorded herself saying. “What if he stops rooting for the Pats. What if he starts rooting for the Steelers? The Steelers are so bad.”

Gabby added that she didn’t realize she hit the record button on her phone but 24 hours later vaguely remembered the conversation she had.

“I remember I was crying because Tom Brady wasn’t there,” she said. “My mom was like, ‘It’s OK. We love you. We love you,’ but I was like, ‘You’re not Tom Brady.'”

Gabby and her mother say the hilarious video is one they’ll cherish for awhile.

“I obviously love him,” Gabby said. “Number one fan right here and we’ll see him at the game when we go.”

The Kenney family, who have been season ticket holders for the past 18 years, are excited for another football season.

