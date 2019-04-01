Tom Brady joins Twitter on April Fools Day, announces his retirement

(WHDH) — If it was not April Fools Day, all of New England would be freaking out over Tom Brady’s announcement on social media.

The New England Patriots quarterback joined Twitter on Monday and put out a tweet that said, “I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting #LFG.”

Brady has racked up more than 20,000 followers in a matter of minutes.

The NFL icon is also active on Facebook and Instagram.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)