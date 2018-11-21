Tom Brady lands on Patriots injury report ahead of game against New York

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was listed on the team’s official injury report Wednesday ahead of their showdown on Sunday with the New York Jets.

Brady, 41, was said to be “limited” in practice with a knee injury.

His status for Sunday is not yet clear.

Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), Shaq Mason (calf), and Sony Michel (knee) were also listed as limited practice participants.

Dwayne Allen did not practice due to a knee injury.

The Patriots play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford at 1 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)