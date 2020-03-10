Tom Brady launching Hollywood production company

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not clear where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play football next season but we now know that the six-time Super Bowl champion is launching a Hollywood production company.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the soon-to-be free agent announced the launch of 199 Productions.

Brady named the digital media company in honor of where he was selected in the 2000 NFL Draft.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different,” Brady wrote in the post.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the producers behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” are helping with the launch, according to a Deadline article that Brady shared.

Brady said that the company’s first project will be titled “Unseen Football.”

The 42-year-old will become a free agent in less than two weeks.

