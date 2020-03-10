Tom Brady launching Hollywood production company

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not clear where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play football next season but we now know that the six-time Super Bowl champion is launching a Hollywood production company.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the soon-to-be free agent announced the launch of 199 Productions.
Brady named the digital media company in honor of where he was selected in the 2000 NFL Draft.
“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different,” Brady wrote in the post.
Joe and Anthony Russo, the producers behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” are helping with the launch, according to a Deadline article that Brady shared.
Brady said that the company’s first project will be titled “Unseen Football.”
The 42-year-old will become a free agent in less than two weeks.
I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project “Unseen Football.” I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.
