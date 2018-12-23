Tom Brady notches 10th season with 4,000-plus passing yards

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Tom Brady has added his name to yet another list of elite NFL passers.

With a 6-yard pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots quarterback joined Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers as quarterbacks with at least 10 seasons of 4,000-plus passing yards.

Manning has 14 of those seasons, Brees has 12 and Rivers has 10.

The Patriots went on to beat the Bills, 24-12, to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title.

