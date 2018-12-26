Tom Brady on playing in 2019: ‘Absolutely believe I will’

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaffirmed his plan to play football in 2019 and beyond during his weekly radio interview with Westwood One on Monday.

“I absolutely believe I will. I know I’ve talked about it for a long time,” he told Jim Gray. “I have goals to not only play next year but beyond that.”

Brady added that continuing to play into his 40s will undoubtedly be a challenge but that its something he’s willing to work hard toward accomplishing.

“I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have like I always have,” he said.

Brady, who has spent 19 years in New England, will become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season unless he agrees to an extension with the Patriots before then.

The five-time Super Bowl champion also talked about how his career has been fulfilling and explained how he still wakes up “excited” to go to work, even at the age of 41.

“I’ve been able to be in a career for 19 years that I love. I wake up every day excited to go to work. I wake up every day fulfilled with what I’m doing,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any greater gift in my life than to have that.”

In leading the Patriots to a 10th consecutive AFC East championship in 2018, Brady has tallied more than 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

