Tom Brady on throwing hand injury: ‘Not quite where I want to be’

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told the media Tuesday that the injury he suffered in practice prior to the AFC Championship game is still not healed.

“My hand? It’s getting better. It’s not quite where I want to be,” Brady said when asked about his right hand, which was covered with a black glove.

Brady reportedly had to have 12 stitches after gashing his thumb during a hand-off to Rex Burkhead. The injury appeared to be a non-factor against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Brady hopes to be in a better place before the Super Bowl.

“It’s obviously a very important part of my body,” Brady said. “I just want it to be as healthy as possible for the game on Sunday.”

Brady said Under Armour made him a special glove for his Super Bowl preparations.

“It’s a great glove. It’s got a lot of recovery in it. That’s what I need at this time,” Brady said.

Brady threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a comeback win over the Jaguars to secure a Super Bowl birth.

