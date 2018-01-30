Tom Brady opens up about balancing act between football and life

(WHDH) — Tom Brady isn’t just a four-time Super Bowl MVP and the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport. He’s also a father and a husband trying make time for all of the important things in his life. As he gets ready to start his eighth Super Bowl, Brady admits things are lot different now than they were earlier in his career.

The last time Brady faced off with the Eagles in the Super Bowl was in 2005. He was 27 years old, single and without kids.

“Things have changed a lot,” Brady told 7’s Joe Amorosino. “I’m definitely in a different phase of my life.”

Brady’s commitment to football is well documented. So how does he strike a balance between football and spending time with his three young children? For him, it’s a daily struggle.

“Sometimes you worry that you’re giving too much to your job,” Brady said. “I think that’s a big challenge for everyone. I love the time I have with my family. I love the time I have with my kids. I’m really looking forward to being with them a lot more often.”

“There’s a lot of early morning that I’m gone at 5:30 a.m. and my wife is making their lunch, taking them to school. I realize that I got to pull my end of the bargain in the off season,” Brady added.

Brady told Amorosino that many of the younger players on the team were initially in awe when they first met him. Brady is the oldest player on the team, followed by James Harrison.

“Patrick Chung. He’s an older guy. I remember when he got drafted by our team. He was like ‘wow Tom Brady.” the 40-year-old said with a smile.

