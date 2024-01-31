BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots legend Tom Brady is teaming up with Boston-based sportswear company NOBULL.

Brady announced on a podcast Tuesday that his companies TB12 and Brady Brand will be merging with the company, serving the ultimate goal of creating a “complete wellness company” where customers can buy clothing, footwear, and nutritional products.

NOBULL has also been linked to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

