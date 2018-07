a picture of a double rainbow posted by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady Monday.

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a picture of a stunning sight on Instagram Monday.

In an Instastory, Brady shared a photo of a double rainbow.

The picture followed three videos that showed the future Hall of Famer working on his golf game.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)