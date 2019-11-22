Tom Brady questionable ahead of Sunday’s match up against Cowboys

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady was placed on the injury report and listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday after a right elbow injury.

No further information has been released.

