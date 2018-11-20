Tom Brady reveals who he would want to play him in a biopic

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Who would New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady want to play him in a movie of his life?

A California firefighter asked Brady that exact question during his weekly radio spot on Westwood One’s coverage of the Los Angels Rams-Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday night.

Given their appearance together in “Ted 2” and well-known friendship, Brady’s answer was no surprise.

“I’m going with Mark Wahlberg,” Brady said. “A Boston legend.”

Brady went on to liken himself to Wahlberg, describing him as “grind it out” kind of person.

