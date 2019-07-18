Tom Brady rides horse to ‘Old Town Road’ song

COSTA RICA (WHDH) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is definitely enjoying his family vacation in Costa Rica after posting a video on Thursday of him riding on a horse to the song ‘Old Town Road.’

Brady posted the video to Twitter and his Instagram story captioning it with, “My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better.”

In the video, Brady is riding a horse with a machete in his right hand with the popular song by Lil Nas X playing in the background.

Brady also posted a photo to his Instagram with his two sons on horses as well.

Brady’s daughter helped to wash the horses with him.

Gisele spent some tie learning to play an Indian string instrument.

Lil Nas X noticed the video and in a Tweet said, “if u wanted a remix all u had to do was ask.”

Patriots training camp begins next week.

My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better. Me: pic.twitter.com/v5EKPLlJSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

I never leave home without my machete. https://t.co/wWyHQVjCBW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

if u wanted a remix all u had to do was ask https://t.co/CpanhTao2h — nope (@LilNasX) July 18, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)