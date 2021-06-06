BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is breaking records even when he isn’t on the field.

A rookie card of the famous former Patriot sold for $3.1 million at an auction sale. Brady’s rookie card had previouslt sold for $2.25 million in April.

The football from Brady’s first touchdown pass also fetched a high price, selling for more than $428,000. Former Patriots receiver Terry Glenn had thrown the ball into the stands after the touchdown in 2001.

Brady rookie cards sold for about $200,000 in December, but jumped in value after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

