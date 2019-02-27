Tom Brady says he’s ‘cleaning out basement’ after rookie card fetches more than $400K

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to spend a portion of his offseason sorting through all of his belongings after one his autographed rookie cards fetched more than $400,000 at auction.

The 41-year-old’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card sold for $400,100 on ebay.com earlier this week, prompting Brady to say in an Instagram story on Wednesday that he would be “cleaning out the basement.”

Just 100 copies of the rare card were ever made. This particular one was autographed by the six-time Super Bowl champion.

It was given a 9/10 grade from Beckett Grading Service, which is the “highest graded example in the books,” according to the auction listing.

The card, which was sold by PWCC Auctions, racked up 118 bids from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25.

