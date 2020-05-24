Tom Brady sends tweet welcoming Eli Manning to Twitter

Tom Brady had some fun welcoming former New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning to Twitter on Saturday.

The former New England Patriot tweeted at Manning “In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway,” referring to his Superbowl victories over Brady’s former team.

Manning retweeted the Tampa Bay Buccaneer and responded with “Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard.”

Brady is joining golfer Phil Mickelson in a face off against Manning’s older brother and Tiger Woods on Sunday.

